Confucius Institute at Ghana's University of Cape Coast marks 10th anniversary

Xinhua) 10:11, December 17, 2025

A student (3rd R) receives an award during a celebration marking the 10th anniversary of the Confucius Institute at the University of Cape Coast in Cape Coast, capital of Ghana's Central Region, Dec. 15, 2025. The Confucius Institute at the University of Cape Coast on Monday marked 10 years of Chinese language and culture education in the historical town of Cape Coast, capital of Ghana's Central Region. (Photo by Seth/Xinhua)

ACCRA, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Confucius Institute at the University of Cape Coast on Monday marked 10 years of Chinese language and culture education in the historical town of Cape Coast, capital of Ghana's Central Region.

The celebration, themed "A decade of cultural exchange and excellence in Chinese language education," was interlaced with traditional Chinese cultural performances by basic school pupils and university students.

The Confucius Institute, which began as a modest initiative, has grown in stature and significance, said Denis Worlanyo Aheto, acting vice chancellor of the University of Cape Coast.

He said that the Confucius Institute has trained Ghanaian students in Chinese language and culture who are contributing to the socio-economic development of the West African country.

"Since its establishment, the Confucius Institute continues to train over 11,000 students annually. The institute remains a leading force in promoting multilingual skills, cross-cultural understanding, and global citizenship qualities that today's interconnected world demands," he added.

Ou Yamei, Chinese director of the Confucius Institute, said that the Confucius Institute has been committed to cultivating Chinese professionals for Ghana and neighboring countries, and has made contributions to Chinese education in Ghana.

As part of the celebration, a total of 74 students from the basic to the tertiary level who excelled in the study of the Chinese language were awarded the 2025 Chinese Ambassador's Awards.

