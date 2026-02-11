IMO chief applauds China's engagement in advancing maritime cooperation

Xinhua) 14:13, February 11, 2026

LONDON, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- The International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez on Tuesday expressed appreciation for China's continued engagement in advancing maritime cooperation.

Addressing a Spring Festival reception hosted by China's Permanent Mission to the IMO at the organization's headquarters, Dominguez thanked China for bringing the celebration to the organization, saying the festive atmosphere had brought joy to colleagues and staff across the IMO.

The event, attended by IMO officials and representatives from various countries, was held for the first time since the inauguration of China's permanent mission to the organization in November 2025.

As the Year of the Horse symbolizes resilience and courage, Dominguez said, the spirit resonates strongly with the work of the IMO and the global shipping sector, which has demonstrated strong resilience in the face of various challenges.

He also thanked China for its continuous engagement in advancing the organization's agenda and objectives, and called for maintaining an atmosphere of friendship and cooperation, which he said is much needed in the current global context.

In an interview with Xinhua, Dominguez extended his congratulations on the Chinese New Year and expressed his expectation for continued cooperation and engagement with China, concluding with his best wishes for success in the year ahead.

The IMO is the United Nations specialized agency with responsibility for the safety and security of shipping and the prevention of marine and atmospheric pollution by ships.

The organization currently has 176 member states. China has been one of the 10 Category A members of the IMO Council since 1989.

