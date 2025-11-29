China wins highest vote to secure 19th consecutive term as IMO Category A council member

LONDON, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The 34th session of the Assembly of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) held its election for the new Council here on Friday. China was elected as a Category A Council member with the highest number of votes, marking the 19th consecutive time it has secured the seat.

A total of 169 member states were eligible to vote. China received 155 votes, the highest among all candidates. This result, analysts said, has underscored China's special role and significance in safeguarding the security and smooth functioning of global industrial and supply chains.

The other countries elected as Category A Council members are Italy, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Greece, Japan, Panama, the United States, Norway and Liberia.

According to the IMO Convention, this Assembly elected 40 Council members: 10 in Category A (states with the largest interest in providing international shipping services), 10 in Category B (states with the largest interest in international seaborne trade), and 20 in Category C (states representing major geographic areas of the world with special interests in maritime transport or navigation).

The inauguration ceremony for the Permanent Mission of the People's Republic of China to the IMO was recently held at the Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom. In an interview with Xinhua at the event, IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez noted that China is a major shipbuilding nation, home to the world's largest port cluster and numerous liner companies, and capable of supplying large numbers of seafarers to the global market. He added that China has a very high level of participation in the shipping sector and plays a "very big role" in international maritime cooperation.

The IMO is the United Nations specialized agency with responsibility for the safety and security of shipping and the prevention of marine and atmospheric pollution by ships.

The organization currently has 176 members. China has been one of the 10 Category A members of the IMO Council since 1989.

