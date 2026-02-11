Year of Horse science & culture exhibition kicks off in Shanghai

Xinhua) 09:12, February 11, 2026

A girl tries riding a Shetland pony during Galloping Wonders: Year of the Horse Science & Culture Exhibition at Shanghai Science &Technology Museum in east China's Shanghai, Feb. 10, 2026. Jointly hosted by Shanghai Science & Technology Museum and the Palace Museum, the exhibition kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A visitor interacts with a Shetland pony during Galloping Wonders: Year of the Horse Science & Culture Exhibition at Shanghai Science & Technology Museum in east China's Shanghai, Feb. 10, 2026. Jointly hosted by Shanghai Science &Technology Museum and the Palace Museum, the exhibition kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors view an exhibit during Galloping Wonders: Year of the Horse Science & Culture Exhibition at Shanghai Science & Technology Museum in east China's Shanghai, Feb. 10, 2026. Jointly hosted by Shanghai Science &Technology Museum and the Palace Museum, the exhibition kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors view a mechanical horse exhibit during Galloping Wonders: Year of the Horse Science & Culture Exhibition at Shanghai Science & Technology Museum in east China's Shanghai, Feb. 10, 2026. Jointly hosted by Shanghai Science & Technology Museum and the Palace Museum, the exhibition kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors view a horse-themed concert, which is a part of the Galloping Wonders: Year of the Horse Science & Culture Exhibition, at a planetarium of Shanghai Science & Technology Museum in east China's Shanghai, Feb. 10, 2026. Jointly hosted by Shanghai Science & Technology Museum and the Palace Museum, the exhibition kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)