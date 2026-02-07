Shanghai eyes further tapping inbound travel consumption

Xinhua) 10:48, February 07, 2026

SHANGHAI, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai is stepping up efforts to increase spending by international visitors as it seeks to boost consumption and accelerate its transformation into a global consumption center.

The city will enhance facilitation for inbound tourism, departure tax refunds and cross-border payments to further boost inbound consumption, according to the municipal government work report delivered at the annual session of the local legislature.

Shanghai, a major destination for international travelers, recorded 9.36 million inbound visits last year, up nearly 40 percent year on year and a new annual record.

The travel boom can also be attributed to the relaxed visa and travel facilitation policies. Data from the National Immigration Administration shows that in 2025, China expanded its unilateral visa-free entry to citizens of 48 countries, while the number of countries offering reciprocal visa exemptions rose to 29.

Tax refund activity has also seen a surge. Data from the Shanghai Municipal Tax Service shows that in 2025, departure tax refund applications filed by international visitors quadrupled from the previous year, while total sales and refund amounts both grew by 80 percent. The number of registered tax refund stores in the city exceeded 1,800, reflecting the city's effort to facilitate inbound spending.

Across global social media platforms, terms like "Becoming Chinese" and "China Shopping" have gained traction, reflecting growing interest in immersive, hands-on experiences in China.

The Spring Festival holiday has become a major draw for international tourists, with Shanghai becoming one of the most prominent entry points.

As the Spring Festival approaches, Evelyn Bell, a visitor from the Netherlands, decided to swing by Shanghai's Bund to take in the skyline across the Huangpu River. "There's a festive atmosphere everywhere you go," she said.

According to official statistics, Shanghai saw 59,000 inbound trips made by foreigners during last year's Spring Festival holiday, up 30 percent from the holiday in 2024.

"Inbound visitors to Shanghai are increasingly younger, and their experiential consumption has grown strongly," said Zhou Weihong, deputy general manager of Shanghai-based Spring Tour. "Inbound tourism consumption has emerged as a new growth driver for the regional tourism market."

On Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street, tourists from the Republic of Korea (ROK) lined up to buy trendy Chinese collectibles, while European visitors browsed the flagship store of drone maker DJI in the Xintiandi commercial area, selecting high-tech products made in China. Such scenes have become increasingly common in Shanghai's international tourism landscape.

Beyond the city's main shopping districts, many international tourists are also seeking experience-based activities that highlight China's traditional culture and history.

Lee Eun-jin, a visitor from the ROK, and her friends dressed in traditional hanfu and posed for photos at the centuries-old Yuyuan Garden.

"It's amazing to be here around the Spring Festival," said Lee, surrounded by lanterns themed for the Year of the Horse. "Experiencing the different cultural activities makes me feel more connected to the city."

For Bell, the Bund offered not only stunning views of historic buildings and the river but also a glimpse of local life. "This morning I watched Chinese seniors practicing Tai Chi. I even tried joining in," she said.

Bell said she later plans to visit Shanghai's South Bund Fabric Market -- ranking second on Tripadvisor's list of top attractions in Shanghai -- to have a tailor-made traditional Chinese Qipao (cheongsam).

