People enjoy themselves at indoor ice and snow world in Shanghai
(Xinhua) 08:27, February 04, 2026
People have fun in an indoor ice and snow world in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
Performers parade in an indoor ice and snow world in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
People have fun in an indoor ice and snow world in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
People have fun in an indoor ice and snow world in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
A visitor takes selfies with performers in an indoor ice and snow world in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
People have fun in an indoor ice and snow world in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
