Shanghai sees record cruise traffic in 2025
This photo taken on May 26, 2024 shows the cruise ship Adora Magic City docking at the Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
SHANGHAI, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai Port registered a total of 544 inbound and outbound cruise ship voyages in 2025, a 17.5 percent increase compared to 2024, with an average of about 1.5 voyages per day, reaching a record high, according to statistics from Shanghai Customs.
The port saw a total of 1.857 million passengers enter or exit China via cruise ships, a 35.1 percent increase compared to 2024.
Among them, China's first domestically built large cruise ship, Adora Magic City, completed 170 inbound and outbound voyages in 2025, carrying 672,000 passengers, representing year-on-year increases of 2 percent and 12 percent, respectively.
Since its launch two years ago, the Adora Magic City has completed a total of 337 inbound and outbound voyages, serving 1.272 million passengers.
