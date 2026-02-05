Shanghai promotion campaign and intangible cultural heritage experience event kicks off

Xinhua) 16:58, February 05, 2026

Guests pose for a photo in front of the exhibition board of the 48th WorldSkills Competition Preparation Week at WorldSkills Museum in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 4, 2026. As one of the 48th WorldSkills Competition Preparation Week activities, the Shanghai promotion campaign and intangible cultural heritage experience event was held here on Wednesday, which was attended by over 700 guests from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A guest (C) experiences interactive games at the WorldSkills Museum in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 4, 2026.

Guests watch a humanoid robot at an artificial intelligence temporary exhibition area at the WorldSkills Museum in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 4, 2026.

A guest experiences simulated driving of high-speed train at the WorldSkills Museum in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 4, 2026.

Guests get to know Chinese knots at an intangible cultural heritage exhibition stand at the WorldSkills Museum in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 4, 2026.

Guests listen to the introduction of a guide at the WorldSkills Museum in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 4, 2026.

