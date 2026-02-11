Chinese premier calls for accelerating revitalization of old revolutionary base areas

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspects Ganzhou Fortune Electronics Co., Ltd. in Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 10, 2026. Li called for accelerating the revitalization of old revolutionary base areas during an inspection tour in Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province, on Monday and Tuesday. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

NANCHANG, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang called for accelerating the revitalization of old revolutionary base areas during an inspection tour in Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province, on Monday and Tuesday.

Li, who is also a Standing Committee member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, highlighted the need to genuinely implement supportive policy measures, foster competitive industries, and ensure steady improvements in public welfare in these areas.

When visiting rural villages, Li chatted with primary-level officials and residents to learn about their incomes, jobs and access to medical care, as well as assistance for people in need.

Local authorities must continue to strengthen public services, improve village environment, and take solid steps to bring tangible benefits for the people, Li said.

The premier emphasized the role of technology in driving development, urged the cultivation of industries with brand recognition and broader spillover effects, and called for consolidating anti-poverty achievements in a bid to boost the endogenous dynamics.

Li also visited the Ganjiang Innovation Academy under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, as well as several rare earth companies. He learned about progress in rare earth research and commercialization, toured production facilities, and held discussions with business executives and research leaders.

China should develop rare earth resources in a proper and coordinated manner, optimize the sector's industrial layout, and improve the recycling system, Li said.

Ecological protection must take precedence, he said, calling for stronger environmental standards across production and processing to promote full-cycle green development throughout the industry.

The focus should be placed on both basic and applied research, Li said, urging faster progress in key technological breakthroughs to build a leading rare earth technological innovation hub.

Efforts should also be made to expand applications of rare earth technologies in areas such as new energy and new materials and improve coordination across the supply chain, with the aim of enhancing the sector's quality and performance, Li said.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, talks with veteran Guo Shixun, a Red Army soldier's descendant, in Zhufang Village, Yeping Town of Ruijin City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 10, 2026. Li called for accelerating the revitalization of old revolutionary base areas during an inspection tour in Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province, on Monday and Tuesday. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

