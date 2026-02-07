Hainan Airlines flight to Beijing returns to Brussels due to mechanical failure

Xinhua) 15:54, February 07, 2026

HAIKOU, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's Hainan Airlines said Saturday that its Flight HU492 returned to its departure airport because of mechanical failure while flying from Brussels to Beijing on Friday.

The flight landed safely at Brussels Airport at 9:17 p.m. Beijing Time on the same day, according to the airline.

During this flight, the crew handled the situation in strict accordance with due procedures, said Hainan Airlines, adding that it will properly arrange passenger services and support to ensure all passengers arrive at their destination safely.

