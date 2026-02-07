Home>>
Hainan Airlines flight to Beijing returns to Brussels due to mechanical failure
(Xinhua) 15:54, February 07, 2026
HAIKOU, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's Hainan Airlines said Saturday that its Flight HU492 returned to its departure airport because of mechanical failure while flying from Brussels to Beijing on Friday.
The flight landed safely at Brussels Airport at 9:17 p.m. Beijing Time on the same day, according to the airline.
During this flight, the crew handled the situation in strict accordance with due procedures, said Hainan Airlines, adding that it will properly arrange passenger services and support to ensure all passengers arrive at their destination safely.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Domestic airlines expand overseas services as China extends visa-free transit stays
- China's airlines fulfil 700 million passenger trips, setting new record
- Qatar Airways' operations in China returns to pre-pandemic levels, boosted by strong bilateral ties: executive
- Foreign aviation equipment makers clinch more contracts with Chinese airlines at Airshow China
- Chinese airlines mull more overseas routes in coming winter, spring seasons
- China Southern Airlines launches Guangzhou-Istanbul direct flight route
- Air China vows to promote regional development at WCIF debut
- Airlines see significant recovery in bookings
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.