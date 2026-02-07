Talks with U.S. "a good start;" both sides agree to continue negotiations -- Iranian FM

Xinhua) 15:06, February 07, 2026

MUSCAT, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- The indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Oman's Muscat were "a good start," with both sides agreeing to continue negotiations in the future, Iran's Fars News Agency reported Friday, citing Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

Noting that the talks took place in "a positive atmosphere," Araghchi, heading the Iranian delegation, said that the two sides will first hold consultations back in their capitals, and then decide how and when it will be regarding the next round of talks.

Araghchi said that the Friday talks focused solely on the nuclear issues, and that Tehran did not discuss "any other topics" with Washington, Fars reported.

"Today we made it clear that the necessity of any dialogue is to refrain from threats and pressure," Araghchi said.

The talks came amid heightened regional tensions, especially between Washington and Tehran, featuring a recent U.S. military buildup in the Middle East and Iran's stepped-up preparations.

