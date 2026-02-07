Trump says more talks on Iran next week

February 07, 2026

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that his administration will hold more talks on Iran early next week, hours after having a "very good" indirect dialogue with Iran in Oman amid high tensions.

"We likewise had very good talks on Iran," Trump told reporters on board Air Force One en route to his Mar-a-Lago private club in Florida for the weekend.

"We have to see what that deal is. But I think Iran looks like they want to make a deal very badly," said Trump. "We're going to meet again early next week." Meanwhile, Trump warned that if Iran fails to make a deal over its nuclear program, "the consequences are very steep."

"We have a big armada, and we have a big fleet heading in that direction, gonna be there pretty soon. So we'll see how that works out," he added.

U.S. presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and U.S. Central Command Commander Admiral Brad Cooper joined the Oman talks on Iran on Friday, local media reported.

