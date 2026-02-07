U.S. envoy meets Omani FM: Iranian media

Xinhua) 10:45, February 07, 2026

TEHRAN, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- U.S. presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff met Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, following talks earlier in the day between Iran's foreign minister and his Omani counterpart, Iran's Mehr News Agency reported on Friday.

The report also said the United States has stepped up the release of military-related information through the media, which it described as part of a strategy of "negotiations under the shadow of military threats" aimed at shaping public opinion and exerting pressure.

It added that Iranian military and political officials have repeatedly said the country remains fully prepared to respond to any military developments and would react decisively if necessary.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)