Home>>
U.S. envoy meets Omani FM: Iranian media
(Xinhua) 10:45, February 07, 2026
TEHRAN, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- U.S. presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff met Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, following talks earlier in the day between Iran's foreign minister and his Omani counterpart, Iran's Mehr News Agency reported on Friday.
The report also said the United States has stepped up the release of military-related information through the media, which it described as part of a strategy of "negotiations under the shadow of military threats" aimed at shaping public opinion and exerting pressure.
It added that Iranian military and political officials have repeatedly said the country remains fully prepared to respond to any military developments and would react decisively if necessary.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S.-Iran drone encounter clouds prospects for talks
- Potential U.S.-Iran nuclear talks face mixed signals amid rising tensions
- Trump pushes Iran to reach nuclear deal amid U.S. military buildup nearby
- Shadow of conflict still shrouds Middle East as U.S., Iran begin dialogue
- U.S.-Iran tensions raise regional concerns as Tehran signals willingness for talks
- Iran warns against attack, pledges response as tensions with U.S. escalate
- Chinese envoy warns against anti-Iran military adventurism
- No talks under pressure -- Iran responds to Trump's threats, U.S. naval enforcement in Middle East
- Iran says 10 foreign intelligence services behind recent unrest
- China voices three 'oppositions' at UN Human Rights Council special session on Iran
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.