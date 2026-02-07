Trump administration imposes new sanctions on targets linked to Iran's oil trade

Xinhua) 15:00, February 07, 2026

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Trump administration on Friday announced new sanctions targeting 15 entities, two individuals and 14 so-called shadow fleet vessels linked to Iran's oil trade.

"The President is committed to driving down the Iranian regime's illicit oil and petrochemical exports under the Administration's maximum pressure campaign," the U.S. Department of State said in a statement.

The announcement came as indirect talks between the United States and Iran ended in Muscat, Oman on Friday.

According to Iran's official news agency IRNA, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said the Friday talks focused solely on the nuclear issue, and that Tehran did not discuss any other topics with Washington.

Araghchi said that "very deep distrust" formed in past dealings between the two countries posed "a very big challenge" to the negotiations.

