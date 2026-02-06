In pics: ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match of Milan-Cortina 2026
Players of Sweden celebrate a goal during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Sweden and Germany of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Lina Ljungblom (2nd R) of Sweden shoots to score during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Sweden and Germany of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Players of Germany celebrate a goal during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Sweden and Germany of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Franziska Feldmeier (bottom) of Germany competes against Mira Jungaker of Sweden during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Sweden and Germany of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Players of Sweden celebrate a goal during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Sweden and Germany of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Players of Sweden celebrate after winning the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Sweden and Germany of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Jenna Raunio (R) of Sweden shoots during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Sweden and Germany of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Players of Germany celebrate a goal during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Sweden and Germany of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Svenja Voigt (2nd R) of Germany celebrates her goal during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Sweden and Germany of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Players of Sweden celebrate a goal during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Sweden and Germany of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Players of Germany celebrate a goal during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Sweden and Germany of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Lina Ljungblom (3rd L) of Sweden shoots to score during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Sweden and Germany of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Lilli Welcke (C) of Germany competes during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Sweden and Germany of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Svenja Voigt (2nd R) of Germany celebrates her goal during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Sweden and Germany of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Italy's Anterselva Biathlon Arena to host biathlon at Milan-Cortina 2026
- China's winter sports stars sharpen form ahead of Winter Olympics
- In pics: curling mixed doubles round robin at 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics
- Multi-hub Milan-Cortina 2026 to give Winter Olympics different feel
- In pics: alpine skiing men's downhill first official training before Milan-Cortina 2026
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.