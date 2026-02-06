In pics: ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match of Milan-Cortina 2026

Xinhua) 14:55, February 06, 2026

Players of Sweden celebrate a goal during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Sweden and Germany of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Lina Ljungblom (2nd R) of Sweden shoots to score during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Sweden and Germany of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Players of Germany celebrate a goal during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Sweden and Germany of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Franziska Feldmeier (bottom) of Germany competes against Mira Jungaker of Sweden during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Sweden and Germany of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Players of Sweden celebrate a goal during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Sweden and Germany of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Players of Sweden celebrate after winning the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Sweden and Germany of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Jenna Raunio (R) of Sweden shoots during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Sweden and Germany of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Players of Germany celebrate a goal during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Sweden and Germany of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Svenja Voigt (2nd R) of Germany celebrates her goal during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Sweden and Germany of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Players of Sweden celebrate a goal during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Sweden and Germany of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Players of Germany celebrate a goal during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Sweden and Germany of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Lina Ljungblom (3rd L) of Sweden shoots to score during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Sweden and Germany of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Lilli Welcke (C) of Germany competes during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Sweden and Germany of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Svenja Voigt (2nd R) of Germany celebrates her goal during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group B match between Sweden and Germany of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

