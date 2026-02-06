Italy's Anterselva Biathlon Arena to host biathlon at Milan-Cortina 2026

Xinhua) 11:01, February 06, 2026

A Czech athlete attends a training session at the Anterselva Biathlon Arena in Anterselva, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. The biathlon competition of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games will be held at the venue. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This photo taken on Feb. 5, 2026 shows a view of the Anterselva Biathlon Arena in Anterselva, Italy. The biathlon competition of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games will be held at the venue. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A staff member works at the Anterselva Biathlon Arena in Anterselva, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. The biathlon competition of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games will be held at the venue. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

An athlete of Norway attends a training session at the Anterselva Biathlon Arena in Anterselva, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. The biathlon competition of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games will be held at the venue. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Athletes of Poland attend a training session at the Anterselva Biathlon Arena in Anterselva, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. The biathlon competition of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games will be held at the venue. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An athlete of Belgium attends a training session at the Anterselva Biathlon Arena in Anterselva, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. The biathlon competition of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games will be held at the venue. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An athlete of Poland attends a training session at the Anterselva Biathlon Arena in Anterselva, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. The biathlon competition of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games will be held at the venue. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A German athlete attends a training session at the Anterselva Biathlon Arena in Anterselva, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. The biathlon competition of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games will be held at the venue. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Athletes of Estonia attend a training session at the Anterselva Biathlon Arena in Anterselva, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. The biathlon competition of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games will be held at the venue. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

