Italy's Anterselva Biathlon Arena to host biathlon at Milan-Cortina 2026
A Czech athlete attends a training session at the Anterselva Biathlon Arena in Anterselva, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. The biathlon competition of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games will be held at the venue. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
This photo taken on Feb. 5, 2026 shows a view of the Anterselva Biathlon Arena in Anterselva, Italy. The biathlon competition of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games will be held at the venue. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
A staff member works at the Anterselva Biathlon Arena in Anterselva, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. The biathlon competition of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games will be held at the venue. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
An athlete of Norway attends a training session at the Anterselva Biathlon Arena in Anterselva, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. The biathlon competition of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games will be held at the venue. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Athletes of Poland attend a training session at the Anterselva Biathlon Arena in Anterselva, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. The biathlon competition of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games will be held at the venue. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
An athlete of Belgium attends a training session at the Anterselva Biathlon Arena in Anterselva, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. The biathlon competition of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games will be held at the venue. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
An athlete of Poland attends a training session at the Anterselva Biathlon Arena in Anterselva, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. The biathlon competition of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games will be held at the venue. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A German athlete attends a training session at the Anterselva Biathlon Arena in Anterselva, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. The biathlon competition of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games will be held at the venue. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Athletes of Estonia attend a training session at the Anterselva Biathlon Arena in Anterselva, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. The biathlon competition of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games will be held at the venue. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
