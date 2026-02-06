In pics: curling mixed doubles round robin at 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics
Magnus Nedregotten and Kristin Skaslien (R) of Norway compete during the curling mixed doubles round robin session 2 match between Norway and the United States of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
Italy's Stefania Constantini (R) and Amos Mosaner compete during the curling mixed doubles round robin session 2 between Italy and South Korea of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
Isabella Wranaa (L) and Rasmus Wranaa of Sweden competes during the curling mixed doubles round robin session 2 match between the Czech Republic and Sweden of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
Rasmus Wranaa of Sweden competes during the curling mixed doubles round robin session 2 match between the Czech Republic and Sweden of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
