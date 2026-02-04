Speed skaters Ning, Zhang named as China's flagbearers for Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Xinhua) 16:34, February 04, 2026

MILAN, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Speed skater Ning Zhongyan and short track speed skater Zhang Chutong will serve as China's flagbearers at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games, the Chinese delegation announced on Wednesday.

Ning, 26, has won multiple World Cup medals since 2019. He claimed three golds in the men's team sprint, 1,000 meters and 1,500 meters at the Asian Winter Games in 2025, and also placed fifth in the men's 1,000 meters at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Zhang, 22, secured bronze in the women's 3,000-meter relay at the Beijing Winter Olympics and achieved gold in the same event at the 2025 Asian Winter Games.

The opening ceremony of the Milan-Cortina Games is scheduled to take place on Friday at Milan's San Siro Stadium.

China's delegation comprises 286 members, including 126 athletes. A total of 67 athletes will make their Olympic debuts in Milan-Cortina.

