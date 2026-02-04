Olympic champion Gao looking to surpass himself in Milan

Xinhua) 16:52, February 04, 2026

MILAN, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Reigning Winter Olympic champion Gao Tingyu says he is aiming to surpass himself at the upcoming Milan-Cortina Games.

"I want to transcend myself and exceed my limits," Gao, who won China's first-ever Olympic men's speed skating gold in the 500 meters at Beijing 2022, told Xinhua.

Looking ahead to his third Olympic appearance, the 28-year-old highlighted his personal growth since his previous Games.

"If before I relied more on raw energy and passion, over the years I've developed a clearer understanding of my physical condition," he said. "As a senior team member, I also carry greater responsibility, which has made me more composed."

China has secured 15 berths in 13 of the 14 speed skating events for the Milan-Cortina Games, and Gao said he hopes he and his teammates can showcase their progress in Italy.

"We want to show our further development and the overall growth of our program in this sport," he added.

As the defending champion, Gao will face a stern test from American standout Jordan Stolz, who topped this season's World Cup standings in the 500 meters after winning five of the nine gold medals on offer.

"He is truly a talented and well-rounded athlete. Having such a rival is actually a good thing, as it gives me motivation to push myself and the entire sport forward," Gao said. "We've raced a few times. While there hasn't been much verbal communication, my focus is on my own preparation and the competition itself."

The men's 500-meter speed skating event at the 2026 Winter Olympics is scheduled for February 14, when Gao will attempt to defend his title on the Olympic stage.

"I will give my best," he said.

