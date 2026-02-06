At least 3 dead, multiple injured after car crashes into grocery store in U.S. Los Angeles

Xinhua) 10:19, February 06, 2026

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- At least three people were killed and multiple others injured after a vehicle crashed into a grocery store in the Westwood neighborhood in the U.S. city of Los Angeles on Thursday, according to local authorities.

The crash was reported around noon. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, and seven others were transported to a local hospital, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Local media identified the grocery store as a 99 Ranch Market, an Asian supermarket chain.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

