U.S. embassy cuts ties with Polish official over Trump insults
WARSAW, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Embassy will have "no further dealings" with Polish parliament speaker Wlodzimierz Czarzasty after he insulted U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Ambassador to Poland Tom Rose said on Thursday.
Rose said the decision followed Czarzasty's "outrageous and unprovoked insults" directed at Trump. "We will not permit anyone to harm U.S.-Polish relations, nor disrespect (Trump)..." he wrote on X.
On Monday, Czarzasty said he would not support a motion to award Trump the Nobel Peace Prize, saying "he doesn't deserve it."
Czarzasty criticized Trump's threats to annex Greenland and the imposition of tariffs on European countries, saying such actions were "a breach of politics based on principles and values, and often a breach of international law."
In response to Rose's remarks, Czarzasty told Polish news website Onet that he maintains his position on the matter.
