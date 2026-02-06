Kenya to celebrate Chinese Spring Festival as Chinese films gain popularity

Xinhua) 10:00, February 06, 2026

NAIROBI, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Kenya is stepping up preparations to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year amid the rising popularity of Chinese films, an official said on Thursday.

Cultural institutions, tourism stakeholders, and creative industry players are planning a series of events to mark the Chinese Year of the Horse, which begins on Feb. 17.

Timothy Owase, chief executive officer of the Kenya Film Commission (KFC), told Xinhua in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that the national broadcaster, Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, has scheduled programming focused on Chinese culture, which locals are eager to watch.

"As we celebrate this Spring Festival, it is a celebration that Kenya joins with China because the future of storytelling stands tall when the two countries collaborate," Owase said.

He noted that Kenyans have long been exposed to Chinese martial arts films, but domestic audiences are now showing interest in other categories of films from the Asian nation.

"There are many stories being created by the Chinese in our country, targeting specific topics such as culture, wildlife, and climate change," Owase added.

According to the KFC, the rising popularity of Chinese films reflects strengthening cultural exchanges, driven by shifting preferences due to digital platforms and exchange programs.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)