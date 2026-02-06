Preparations for Spring Festival under way across China

Xinhua) 08:16, February 06, 2026

People shop at a fair featuring Chinese New Year goods in Yinchuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2026. Fairs and events are held across the country, where people shop for goods in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 4, 2026 shows calligrapher writing couplets and Chinese character "Fu" (meaning good fortune) for people at a farmers' market in Jinglou Town of Zhangshu City, east China's Jiangxi Province. Fairs and events are held across the country, where people shop for goods in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Zhou Liang/Xinhua)

People shop for Chinese New Year goods at a street market in Guangshan County of Xinyang City, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 5, 2026. Fairs and events are held across the country, where people shop for goods in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Xie Wanbo/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 5, 2026 shows calligrapher writing couplets and Chinese character "Fu" (meaning good fortune) for villagers at Houcuizhuang Village of Huangzhuang Town, Wenxian County of Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province. Fairs and events are held across the country, where people shop for goods in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Huang Fuxing/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Feb. 4, 2026 shows people shopping at a fair featuring Chinese New Year goods in Liujiaxia Town of Yongjing County in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. Fairs and events are held across the country, where people shop for goods in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Shi Youdong/Xinhua)

A child tastes a syrup figurine at a fair featuring Chinese New Year goods in Yangzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 4, 2026. Fairs and events are held across the country, where people shop for goods in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

People buy flowers at a floral market in Jiyuan City, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 5, 2026. Fairs and events are held across the country, where people shop for goods in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Duan Erping/Xinhua)

Villagers receive couplets and Chinese character "Fu" (meaning good fortune) at a farmers' market in Gangou Town of Jingning County in Pingliang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 5, 2026. Fairs and events are held across the country, where people shop for goods in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Wang Yi/Xinhua)

Workers display artistic steamed buns for sale in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 4, 2026. Fairs and events are held across the country, where people shop for goods in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Huang Zhengwei/Xinhua)

