China ramps up safety checks for Spring Festival
BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- The State Council Work Safety Committee has ordered urgent steps to prevent major accidents before and during the Spring Festival holiday, calling for tighter checks on fire risks, fireworks, chemicals and transport.
In a circular issued on Tuesday, the committee instructed local governments, relevant authorities and state-owned enterprises to resolutely prevent and curb mass casualty accidents, with a particular focus on major production safety accidents.
The circular emphasized fire safety in nursing homes and other facilities housing elderly people, requiring regular evacuation drills. Inspections will also target high-rise buildings and self-built houses used for business purposes.
Authorities have been asked to strengthen oversight of fireworks and hazardous chemicals. Industrial and trade sectors, including steel plants, must also enhance safety measures, while transport departments should assess travel risks during the holiday rush, according to the circular.
For large gatherings such as temple fairs, lantern displays and fireworks shows, the circular urged crowd monitoring and on-site management to avoid stampedes.
The Spring Festival, also known as Chinese New Year, falls on Feb. 17 this year. The official holiday lasts for nine days. This year's travel rush lasts from Feb. 2 to March 13.
