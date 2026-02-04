Automated ice block stacking robot enters testing phase at 27th Harbin Ice and Snow World
A drone photo taken on Feb. 3, 2026 shows an automated ice block stacking robot building a large-scale ice sculpture at the 27th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. An automated ice block stacking robot has entered the testing phase at the 27th Harbin Ice and Snow World on Feb. 3. The robot is capable of lifting, transporting, and assembling ice blocks with millimeter-level precision. (Photo by Liu Yang/Xinhua)
Photos
