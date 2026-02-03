Short-term rental boom puts humanoid robots to work on short gigs

14:40, February 03, 2026 By Xu Peiyu, Zhu Yingxi ( People's Daily

Citizens interact with a robot on a square in Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu province. (Photo/Yuan Xinyu)

Recently, humanoid robots are becoming commonplace at commercial events, corporate gatherings, and cultural celebrations across China. These versatile machines transition seamlessly between roles -- greeting guests one day and performing on stage the next -- busily taking on short-term engagements in what's now known as the "robot gig economy."

The launch of specialized rental platforms has transformed this concept from experimentation to scalable application. Industry analysts note this model lowers adoption barriers, expands use cases, and drives product refinement, service standardization, and supply chain development -- creating multiple emerging trends.

Robotics firms AgiBot and Flycode have jointly launched a rental platform featuring scenario-specific packages. A festive celebration bundle, priced at 2,500 yuan ($358.87) per day, includes two humanoid robots and a robotic dog for guest interactions and performances. Custom options are available for corporate events, mall promotions, sports competitions, trade shows, concerts, and tourism services.

According to an AgiBot executive, current rentals focus on emotional engagement and interactive experiences, primarily driving foot traffic, enhancing live events, and providing tech-themed activations. Market-based pricing ranges from hundreds to tens of thousands of yuan daily, varying by model and duration.

"Since the platform was officially launched on Dec. 22, 2025, it has quickly attracted more than 160,000 registered users. Daily order volumes have stabilized at over 200, and a significant surge is expected during the Chinese New Year period," the executive said.

Growing provider networks have driven rental prices down over the past year. Standard practice includes an on-site technical operator -- typically one engineer per robot -- supporting deployments throughout engagements.

Hui Jianzhong, general manager of a Shanghai-based robot rental company, reports more than 95 percent of the current demand is for short-term use. "Most clients don't need permanent ownership," he explained. "They seek impactful technology deployments for key moments and high-visibility events."

Among popular rental models, humanoid robots like the AgiBot X2 series -- featuring interactive performance with a futuristic aesthetic -- show particularly strong demand. According to market feedback, mid- to high-end models renting for several thousand yuan per day are particularly favored by commercial clients, thanks to their well-rounded functionality and impressive visual presentation.

Industry projections estimate China's humanoid robot rental market will reach at least 10 billion yuan by 2026.

"The robot gig economy represents a crucial pathway for embodied intelligence to achieve commercial scale," AgiBot's executive emphasized. "It transforms high-value fixed assets into flexible on-demand services, significantly lowering usage barriers for enterprises -- especially small and medium-sized businesses. Market demand for robots is real, application scenarios are expanding rapidly, and the growth potential is enormous."

A robot band performs on stage in Shiqiao village, Huangshan, east China's Anhui province. (Photo/Shi Yalei)

The rental model has found its earliest and most practical application in the entertainment and leisure sector. According to Zhang Lihua, Deputy Dean of the College of Intelligent Robotics and Advanced Manufacturing at Fudan University, robotic performances possess inherent visual appeal and strong potential for audience engagement. There is consistent and broad-based demand for such applications across scenarios including concerts, film and television production, theme parks, commercial events, and cultural tourism activities. This makes entertainment one of the most promising fields for humanoid robots to achieve a commercially sustainable model at present.

Zhang highlighted dual industry shifts: specialized firms are emerging to manage robot procurement, operation, and service delivery, while rental demand reshapes manufacturers' design priorities. "Companies are increasingly focusing on scenario-specific capabilities rather than pursuing purely general-purpose humanoid robots," she observed.

The rental model itself is evolving from basic device leasing toward integrated solutions encompassing hardware, motion/skill packages, content choreography, operational support, and safety management. This transition enables sustainable ongoing service rather than one-off deliveries.

A humanoid robot learns facing shelves at a humanoid data collection and training base in Qingdao, east China's Shandong province. (Photo/Zhang Jingang)

"As robotics technology matures and hardware costs steadily decline," Zhang projected, "humanoid robots will expand into diverse fields, gradually transitioning from gig workers to permanent employees in the workforce."

