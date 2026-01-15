China unveils undersea drilling robot to boost deep-sea exploration

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 15 (Xinhua)

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's first domestically developed undersea robot capable of three-dimensional drilling and in-situ monitoring within seabed strata has successfully completed a trial operation in the South China Sea at a depth of 1,264 meters.

The robot, developed by the Guangzhou Marine Geological Survey (GMGS) under the China Geological Survey, achieved all performance targets during the recent mission, marking a significant breakthrough in the country's deep-sea exploration and in-situ formation monitoring capabilities, the GMGS said on Wednesday.

"It can drill freely and position itself accurately inside deep-sea formations, autonomously avoiding obstacles such as rocks and biological debris while dynamically planning optimal paths," said Zhu Yangtao, a GMGS engineer and deputy leader of the robot project.

"Equipped with multiple sensors, it can also conduct long-term, wide-coverage, multi-parameter in-situ monitoring deep within the strata."

During the trial, the robotic system conducted real-time in-situ monitoring of target seabed formations, capturing more than 2,000 data sets on methane concentration, dissolved oxygen, and stratigraphic structure, said Zhu.

"The data obtained will help us better understand the geological conditions of the test extraction zone," he said.

Deep-sea strata contain crucial resources such as gas hydrates, deep-sea rare-earth elements, and polymetallic nodules. Their safe and sustainable development is vital to national energy and resource security. However, exploration is challenged by extreme conditions, including low temperatures, high salinity, extreme pressure, and geological instability.

Existing deep-sea drilling and monitoring technologies often lack mobility, sufficient spatial and temporal coverage for in-situ observation, and real-time data transmission, explained Zhu.

These shortcomings have hindered the industry's ability to perform low-disturbance, real-time in-situ monitoring inside seabed formations, which is in growing demand for deep-sea resource development, said the engineer.

To address these gaps, the GMGS research team independently developed key technologies and built the robot. It adopts a modular multi-section design and integrates inertial navigation, magnetic beacon-assisted positioning, and AI algorithms, significantly improving its intelligence and environmental adaptability.

Looking ahead, the team will further enhance the robot's overall performance to adapt to more complex working environments. It is expected to be deployed in the exploration and development of deep-sea resources, including gas hydrates, rare-earth elements, and polymetallic nodules.

The robot will also support China's deep-sea scientific drilling projects, providing key technological support for the national deep-sea science strategy and the building of a strong maritime country, noted Zhu.

