A glimpse of Beijing Anzhen hospital's smart transformation
A robot transports medicines to the fully automated dispensing machines in the smart pharmacy at the Tongzhou branch of Beijing Anzhen Hospital in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2026. Beijing Anzhen Hospital, designated by the Beijing municipal government as the city's first demonstration unit for "robots plus medical" applications, currently has 25 types of medical robots undergoing clinical trials.
An automatic intelligent intravenous drug compounding robot system works at the Tongzhou branch of Beijing Anzhen Hospital in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2026. Beijing Anzhen Hospital, designated by the Beijing municipal government as the city's first demonstration unit for "robots plus medical" applications, currently has 25 types of medical robots undergoing clinical trials.
This photo shows an automatic intelligent intravenous drug compounding robot system at the Tongzhou branch of Beijing Anzhen Hospital in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2026. Beijing Anzhen Hospital, designated by the Beijing municipal government as the city's first demonstration unit for "robots plus medical" applications, currently has 25 types of medical robots undergoing clinical trials.
Experts perform orthopedic surgery using a robotic system at the Tongzhou branch of Beijing Anzhen Hospital in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2026. Beijing Anzhen Hospital, designated by the Beijing municipal government as the city's first demonstration unit for "robots plus medical" applications, currently has 25 types of medical robots undergoing clinical trials.
A robot transports medicines to the fully automated dispensing machines in the smart pharmacy at the Tongzhou branch of Beijing Anzhen Hospital in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2026. Beijing Anzhen Hospital, designated by the Beijing municipal government as the city's first demonstration unit for "robots plus medical" applications, currently has 25 types of medical robots undergoing clinical trials.
This photo shows the smart pharmacy at the Tongzhou branch of Beijing Anzhen Hospital in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2026. Beijing Anzhen Hospital, designated by the Beijing municipal government as the city's first demonstration unit for "robots plus medical" applications, currently has 25 types of medical robots undergoing clinical trials.
Experts perform orthopedic surgery using a robotic system at the Tongzhou branch of Beijing Anzhen Hospital in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2026. Beijing Anzhen Hospital, designated by the Beijing municipal government as the city's first demonstration unit for "robots plus medical" applications, currently has 25 types of medical robots undergoing clinical trials.
A robotic guide operates in the outpatient hall at the Tongzhou branch of Beijing Anzhen Hospital in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2026. Beijing Anzhen Hospital, designated by the Beijing municipal government as the city's first demonstration unit for "robots plus medical" applications, currently has 25 types of medical robots undergoing clinical trials.
A medication sorting robot operates in the pharmacy of the Tongzhou branch of Beijing Anzhen Hospital in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2026. Beijing Anzhen Hospital, designated by the Beijing municipal government as the city's first demonstration unit for "robots plus medical" applications, currently has 25 types of medical robots undergoing clinical trials.
A medical worker inspects an injection solution dispensing robot system at the Tongzhou branch of Beijing Anzhen Hospital in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2026. Beijing Anzhen Hospital, designated by the Beijing municipal government as the city's first demonstration unit for "robots plus medical" applications, currently has 25 types of medical robots undergoing clinical trials.
