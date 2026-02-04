China's C919, C909 aircraft feature at 2026 Singapore Airshow

A Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) C919 performs during the media preview for the 10th Singapore Airshow in Singapore, Feb. 1, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

SHANGHAI, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's domestically developed C919 and C909 aircraft are featuring at the 2026 Singapore Airshow, with the C919 set to perform a flight demonstration, the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC) said.

The C919 passenger jet seats 158 to 192 passengers and has a range of 4,075 to 5,555 kilometers. In 2024, C919 debuted in a flight demonstration at the Singapore Airshow.

This year's event will also mark COMAC's first display in Southeast Asia of a C909 medical aircraft equipped with ophthalmic diagnostic and surgical facilities.

The C909 seats between 78 and 97 passengers and has a range of 2,225 to 3,700 kilometers. It is designed for operations at airports with short and narrow runways and performs well in high-temperature, high-altitude and crosswind conditions.

Southeast Asia has become a key market for COMAC. In recent years, C909 aircraft have entered service in Indonesia, Laos and Vietnam.

During the 2026 Singapore Airshow, COMAC signed an agreement with Shanxi Victory General Aviation to supply six C909 firefighting aircraft, including three firm orders and three letters of intent.

More than 200 C919 and C909 aircraft have been delivered to date, according to COMAC.

The Singapore Airshow runs from Feb. 3 to 8.

