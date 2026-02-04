Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League Central Committee holds talks with Taiwan businesses in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:44, February 04, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Central Committee of the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League (TDSL) on Tuesday held talks with representatives of Taiwan-funded enterprises in Beijing to exchange views on development and welcome the upcoming Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 17 this year.

The event was held at a cross-Strait sci-tech innovation center in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area.

After exchanging views on the development of the innovation center with the Taiwan businesspeople and compatriots in attendance, Su Hui, vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and chairperson of the Central Committee of the TDSL, said that the mainland's advantages in market scale, industrial systems and innovation potential will continue to be unleashed, creating broader space for Taiwan compatriots and enterprises to pursue development.

She encouraged Taiwan businesses to seize opportunities and take proactive steps to open up new prospects for cross-Strait exchange and cooperation, thus contributing to economic growth and the long-term well-being of the Chinese nation.

At the symposium, representatives of Taiwan-funded enterprises shared their experience of entrepreneurship and development on the mainland, and put forward practical suggestions. They agreed to continue putting down roots on the mainland, and to work together to advance cross-Strait integrated development.

