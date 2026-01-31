U.S. government enters partial shutdown, resolution expected soon

Xinhua) 15:25, January 31, 2026

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. government began a partial shutdown on Saturday after Congress failed to approve the 2026 budget before a midnight funding deadline, though disruptions were expected to be limited as the House set to move early next week to ratify a Senate-backed deal.

Local media reported that negotiations over new funding for the Department of Homeland Security collapsed after Democrats reacted angrily to the killing of two protesters in Minneapolis by federal immigration agents.

"Instead of going after drug smugglers, child predators, and human traffickers, the (Donald) Trump Administration is wasting valuable resources targeting peaceful protesters in Chicago and Minneapolis," Senator Dick Durbin posted on social media.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)