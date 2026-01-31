U.S. approves massive new arms sales to Israel, Saudi Arabia

Xinhua) 13:49, January 31, 2026

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- The White House has approved massive new arms sales totaling 15.67 billion U.S. dollars to Israel and Saudi Arabia, two major U.S. allies in the Middle East, amid tensions over Iran's unrest, the U.S. State Department said in a statement on Friday.

The new sale to Israel, totaling 6.67 billion dollars, comprises four separate packages, including one for 30 Apache attack helicopters equipped with rocket launchers and advanced targeting gear, and another for 3,250 light tactical vehicles aimed "to extend lines of communication" for Israeli forces, according to the statement.

The sale to Saudi Arabia, worth 9 billion dollars, covers 730 Patriot missiles and related equipment and is intended to support a major regional non-NATO ally, the statement said.

The State Department said it notified Congress of the sales' approval earlier on Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)