U.S. Justice Department releasing 3 million pages of Epstein files

Xinhua) 13:03, January 31, 2026

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Friday that it is releasing a new batch of files on Jeffrey Epstein -- more than 3 million pages -- over a month after the deadline that the U.S. Congress set for it to release all related files.

"Today, we are producing more than 3 million pages, including more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images in total, that means that the department produced approximately three and a half million pages in compliance with the act," U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told a press conference.

During his 2024 presidential campaign, Donald Trump promised that if elected, he would release documents related to the Epstein case, including a so-called "client list."

On Nov. 18, 2025, the U.S. Congress passed a bill by an overwhelming majority requiring the DOJ to make public files related to the Epstein case by Dec. 19. U.S. President Donald Trump signed the bill the next day.

Beginning on Dec. 19, the deadline set by the law, the department started releasing the documents in batches. However, large portions were heavily redacted, and some photos that had just been released were later removed from the DOJ's website.

The first batch of documents contained numerous references to former Democratic U.S. President Bill Clinton, prompting accusations that the DOJ was selective in releasing documents. Some major U.S. media outlets interpreted the move as an attempt to shield prominent figures in Trump's Republican camp.

On Dec. 23, 2025, the department released a new batch of nearly 30,000 pages of Epstein-related documents, many of which involved Trump. The department later said that some of the content in the files was "untrue."

On Dec. 24, the DOJ stated that it had discovered more than 1 million documents potentially related to the case of Epstein, and that it would take several weeks to review the materials before they could be released.

In early January, the department estimated that the Epstein files it has released so far account for less than 1 percent of the total, with more than 2 million documents still under review.

At the press conference on Friday, Blanche said that "the department's collection effort resulted in more than 6 million pages being identified as potentially responsive, including Department and FBI emails, interview summaries, images, videos and various other materials collected and generated during the various investigations and prosecutions that the act covered."

"The number of responsive pages is significantly smaller than the total number of pages initially collected," he said. "That's why ... We're releasing more than 3 million pages today, and not the 6 million pages that we collected."

Blanche also said any member of Congress can view unredacted versions at the DOJ. "If any member of Congress wishes to review any portions of the response of production in any unredacted form, they're welcome to make arrangements with the department to do so," he said.

