China supports education development in Laos

Xinhua) 11:18, January 31, 2026

VIENTIANE, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- China continues to play a pivotal role in advancing education in Laos by providing scholarships, training programs, educational materials, and infrastructure projects, highlighting the long-standing friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

A ceremony to award scholarships from the Chinese Embassy in Laos to Lao students was held at the National University of Laos (NUOL) in Lao capital Vientiane on Wednesday.

A total of 54 students were awarded scholarships for the 2025-2026 academic year. They are pursuing studies in eight fields, including natural sciences, economics and business administration, and architecture.

In addition to scholarships, China has supported major educational projects in Laos. A recent handover ceremony in Vientiane marked the completion of the China-aided Laos distance education project (technical assistance) and the China-aided Laos rural teachers' quality and capacity improvement project.

The China-aided Laos distance education project developed national standards for information technology skills and training materials, produced 75 hours of digital learning resources, and established 20 remote training centers across the country.

Meanwhile, the China-aided Laos rural teachers' quality and capacity improvement project provided guidance for building an education and training system for primary and secondary school principals and teachers. It also delivered teaching materials, 75 hours of digital resources, and a training resource management platform.

Lao authorities said these projects will strengthen human resource development in the country, support education in the digital era, and contribute to the country's economic and social development.

Beyond scholarships and training programs, China also supports the construction and improvement of schools, provides educational materials, and creates opportunities for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)