CPC Central Committee congratulates Laos on opening of 12th LPRP congress

Xinhua) 16:58, January 06, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) on the opening of its 12th National Congress.

As the strong leadership core of the Lao people and the socialist cause of Laos, the message said, since the 11th national congress of the party, the Central Committee of the LPRP, led by General Secretary Thongloun Sisoulith, has been committed to promoting the party's self-building, consolidated its leadership position, united and led the people of all ethnic groups in Laos, actively explored a socialist development path that suits the country's national conditions, and achieved a series of important progress and results in the party and the country's various undertakings.

In the message, the CPC Central Committee said it is sincerely pleased with these achievements and highly evaluates them.

The 12th congress is a milestone in the development process of Laos' socialist cause, said the message, adding that it will review and approve the party's third Political Programme and other important political documents, as well as make strategic plans and specific arrangements for the development of the party and the country's various undertakings in the coming period.

It is believed that under the strong leadership of the LPRP, the Lao people will successfully achieve the goals and tasks set by the congress and advance Laos' socialist cause to a new stage of development, it said.

Both China and Laos are socialist countries led by communist parties, it noted, adding that the CPC and the Chinese government have always viewed and handled the relationship between the two parties and countries from a strategic and long-term perspective.

In the current new situation, China is willing to work with Laos, following the important consensus of the highest leaders of both parties and countries as the fundamental guide, to strengthen strategic communication, deepen exchanges and cooperation, and steadily promote the building of a China-Laos community with a shared future, it said.

This will help push forward the continuous, sound and stable development of the China-Laos comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, benefit both countries and peoples, and make new positive contributions to world peace, development and progress, it said.

