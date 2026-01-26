China hands over materials to support remote education in Laos

Xinhua) 16:48, January 26, 2026

VIENTIANE, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- A handover ceremony for materials under the China-aided Laos Distance Education Project (Technical Assistance Part), along with a summary meeting for the China-aided Laos Rural Teachers' Quality and Ability Improvement Project, was recently held in the Lao capital Vientiane.

The China-aided Laos Distance Education Project developed national standard recommendations for information technology skills and IT training materials for Laos. The project also produced 75 hours of supporting digital resources and established 20 remote training centers nationwide.

Meanwhile, the China-aided Laos Rural Teachers' Quality and Capacity Improvement Project formulated guidance recommendations for building an education and training system for primary and secondary school principals and teachers in Laos. It also provided related teaching materials, 75 hours of digital resources and a training resource management platform.

At the handover ceremony, China officially delivered 11 categories of books compiled specifically for Laos. Lao Deputy Minister of Education and Sports Kingmano Phommahaxay stated that Laos will make full use of the textbooks and digital resources provided by China to cultivate more outstanding talents suited to the needs of the digital era.

He noted that the projects will inject new vitality into Laos' economic and social development and contribute educational support to building a China-Laos community with a shared future.

Li Xizhen, economic and commercial counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Laos, said the successful implementation of the two projects reflects the spirit of the China-Laos community with a shared future in the field of education.

He added that the projects represent a solid achievement in people-to-people connectivity under the Belt and Road Initiative. China is willing to work with Laos to further advance educational cooperation to a higher quality, broader scope and deeper level, bringing greater benefits to the people of both countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)