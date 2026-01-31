China-Europe freight trains bring European goods for Spring Festival in Yiwu

Xinhua) 09:55, January 31, 2026

Customers learn about Spanish ham and red wine at a store selling Spanish imported goods in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 30, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

YIWU, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- The city of Yiwu, known as "the world's supermarket," in east China's Zhejiang Province, has seen China-Europe freight trains transporting European goods for customers to choose for the upcoming Spring Festival. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Feb. 17 this year.

A container truck loaded with imported goods enters the Yiwu Comprehensive Bonded Zone for bonded storage, in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 30, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

From Jan. 1 to 28, a total of 208 China-Europe freight trains have operated here, carrying daily necessities and smart home appliances outbound, and loading with wine, ham, dairy products, and other items on the return journey.

Customers visit Yiwu China imported commodities mall in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 30, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Customs officers conduct inspections at the warehouse of a cross-border e-commerce enterprise at the Yiwu Comprehensive Bonded Zone in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 30, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A China-Europe freight train carrying imported goods unloads at the Yiwu railway port in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 30, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Customs officers conduct inspections at the warehouse of a cross-border e-commerce enterprise at the Yiwu Comprehensive Bonded Zone in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 30, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Staff members pack imported goods orders that have completed customs declaration at the cross-border e-commerce warehouse at Yiwu Comprehensive Bonded Zone in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 30, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A staff member packs imported goods orders that have completed customs declaration at the cross-border e-commerce warehouse at Yiwu Comprehensive Bonded Zone in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 30, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo shows a store selling imported goods at Yiwu China imported commodities mall in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 30, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

