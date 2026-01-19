China's Yiwu witnesses record-high foreign trade in 2025

Xinhua) 09:31, January 19, 2026

HANGZHOU, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Yiwu, the eastern Chinese city known as "the world's supermarket," saw its foreign trade value reach a record high of 836.5 billion yuan (119.37 billion U.S. dollars) in 2025, Yiwu Customs announced on Saturday.

Imports alone grew remarkably last year, rising 32.3 percent year on year to 105.8 billion yuan and crossing the 100-billion-yuan threshold for the first time.

Located in Zhejiang Province, Yiwu has long been a dynamic hub in China's opening-up endeavors. The Yiwu International Trade Market houses nearly 80,000 booths offering over 2.1 million types of commodities, and maintains trade ties with 233 countries and regions worldwide.

The launches of both the Yiwu (Suxi) international port and the Yiwu Global Digital Trade Center in 2025 have further expanded the city's logistics and digital trade ecosystem, enabling small commodities to reach global markets faster than ever.

