Make yourself at home in the world's supermarket

(People's Daily App) 16:28, December 24, 2025

Yiwu, a small city in Zhejiang Province, proudly bears the grand title of the "world's supermarket." It is home to over 10,000 foreign-funded entities and it has established trade relations with more than 200 countries and regions. Why do so many foreigners choose to come and stay here? What is the secret behind its global appeal? Find the answers in this episode of Decoding China's Grassroots Governance.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)