Yiwu starts leaping into digital trade mode with opening of Global Digital Trade Center

Xinhua) 10:03, October 15, 2025

A foreign merchant purchases jewelry and accessories at the Global Digital Trade Center in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 14, 2025. The Global Digital Trade Center, a landmark project in the construction of the sixth generation market in Yiwu, opened here on Tuesday, marking that Yiwu has started a new process of leaping from traditional trade mode to digital trade mode.

With an area of 1.25 million square meters, the Global Digital Trade Center leverages artificial intelligence and digital tools to enhance core trade elements, such as supply chains, logistics and market. (Photo by Hu Xiaofei/Xinhua)

Foreign merchants interact with a humanoid robot at the Global Digital Trade Center in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 14, 2025. (Photo by Hu Xiaofei/Xinhua)

With an area of 1.25 million square meters, the Global Digital Trade Center leverages artificial intelligence and digital tools to enhance core trade elements, such as supply chains, logistics and market. (Photo by Hu Xiaofei/Xinhua)

Merchants learn about the "Yiwu Pay" platform at the Global Digital Trade Center in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 14, 2025. (Photo by Gong Xianming/Xinhua)

With an area of 1.25 million square meters, the Global Digital Trade Center leverages artificial intelligence and digital tools to enhance core trade elements, such as supply chains, logistics and market. (Photo by Gong Xianming/Xinhua)

Foreign merchants experience an AI translation interactive device at the Global Digital Trade Center in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Ziyi)

With an area of 1.25 million square meters, the Global Digital Trade Center leverages artificial intelligence and digital tools to enhance core trade elements, such as supply chains, logistics and market. (Xinhua/Liu Ziyi)

A vendor (R) sends her AI business card to a foreign merchant with a mobile phone at the Global Digital Trade Center in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Ziyi)

With an area of 1.25 million square meters, the Global Digital Trade Center leverages artificial intelligence and digital tools to enhance core trade elements, such as supply chains, logistics and market. (Xinhua/Liu Ziyi)

A foreign merchant purchases digital products at a store at the Global Digital Trade Center in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Ziyi)

With an area of 1.25 million square meters, the Global Digital Trade Center leverages artificial intelligence and digital tools to enhance core trade elements, such as supply chains, logistics and market. (Xinhua/Liu Ziyi)

