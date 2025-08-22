Yiwu factories net early orders for World Cup merchandise

HANGZHOU, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- Even with nearly a year to go before the 2026 World FIFA Cup, factories in Yiwu -- the eastern Chinese city known as "the world's supermarket" -- are already churning out soccer balls, team jerseys and fan scarves for the tournament.

Orders are rolling in, mostly from Mexico, Europe and the United States, transforming this hub of small-commodity manufacturing into a scoring zone for global demand ahead of one of the world's most popular sporting events.

Wu Xiaoming, general manager of Yiwu Aokai Sports Goods Co., Ltd., recently sealed a deal with a Mexican buyer who visited his store at the Yiwu International Trade Market. Wu's company produces 4,000 soccer balls a day and has sold more than 700,000 so far this year.

"We hardly keep any inventory," said Wu, whose products are destined mainly for South America and Europe.

Located in Zhejiang Province, Yiwu has built a reputation for its ability to rapidly turn around themed merchandise for global events. Its speed, flexibility and volumes have made it a go-to source for international buyers.

From January to July this year, exports of sporting goods and equipment from Yiwu jumped 16.8 percent from 2024 to reach a value of 6.78 billion yuan (around 951.1 million U.S. dollars), according to customs authorities. Shipments to the United States, Mexico and Canada increased 10 percent to total 1.88 billion yuan.

At Yiwu Danasi Import &Export Co., Ltd., Chairman Wen Congjian showed reporters several fan jerseys designed for the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, and said that each country has two to four designs.

His company began applying for design patents early last year and has already secured 20, with another 10 pending.

"The final teams haven't been decided, but we have to prepare in advance," Wen said. Jerseys for host countries and soccer powerhouses such as Argentina, France, Germany and Brazil are ready and have been sent to longtime clients for review.

Local suppliers said that different markets have distinct tastes. European clients, for example, prefer single-function products in understated colors, while those in the Middle East favor more flashy gold tones.

With the 2026 event expected to draw a massive global audience, demand for World Cup goods is especially strong. Liu Jiaqi, a sporting goods retailer whose stores mainly serve buyers from Mexico and Africa, said that orders have risen nearly 20 percent each month.

To avoid intellectual property disputes, local trade groups and customs authorities are providing vendors with guidance on trademark protections related to the World Cup. An AI-powered assistant has also been launched to help companies look up information on rights quickly.

For Yiwu's manufacturers, the World Cup isn't just about selling more products; It is a chance to break into new markets. "We have relatively few clients in the United States," Wen said. "This World Cup is a great opportunity for us to expand there."

