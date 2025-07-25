Feature: Chinese goods dribble past protectionism, boosting World Cup fervor

Xinhua) 16:40, July 25, 2025

HANGZHOU, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Although the 2026 FIFA World Cup is still nearly a year away, Yiwu -- often dubbed the "World's Supermarket" -- is already buzzing with activity.

Despite the challenges posed by rising trade protectionism and shifting tariffs, vendors in Yiwu, a city in east China's Zhejiang Province, have quickly adapted to maintain their crucial role in international trade.

Inside the sprawling Yiwu International Trade Market, vendor Wen Congjian holds up a Brazil soccer jersey in its iconic yellow, green and blue. Inspired by these classic colors, his storefront is now filled with fan gear in bold tropical hues.

"This jersey was designed specifically for the World Cup," Wen said, running his hand over the stitched team crest. "Though it's still early, our preparations are well underway."

Wen's deep passion for football and cultural insight shapes every design. His jerseys go beyond vibrant colors, weaving in elements that reflect each country's geography, history and traditions.

Before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Wen dedicated three months to designing original kits for all qualified teams. He sold more than two million units, emerging as one of the tournament's standout independent producers.

Facing increasing trade barriers and tariffs, Yiwu vendors have doubled down on innovation and intellectual property (IP) protection. With the 2026 tournament approaching, Wen has turned his attention to protecting his designs by filing copyrights and patents, and fast-tracking trademark registrations in key overseas markets.

"Getting our IP protections in place early is essential," he said. "We want our brand to carry greater weight by the time the tournament kicks off."

The 2026 World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, will be the first to feature 48 teams. Vendors in Yiwu began developing related products as early as mid-2024.

With varying national preferences for sports-related goods, sellers are increasing the stock of best-sellers while adding new products tailored to different markets.

Vendor Liu Jiaqi said that he has observed a clear uptick in demand. "We've seen customer inquiries rise by about 20 percent."

For Liu, Mexico's passionate football culture offers more than just a seasonal sales boost. It also provides a gateway into the broader Latin American market.

To capitalize on this, he has ramped up research and development to deliver higher-quality products tailored to regional tastes while navigating trade barriers.

In Yiwu, global events like the World Cup are viewed as prime opportunities to break into new markets. Each tournament cycle brings a fresh wave of buyers, many of whom return for the next cycle.

More importantly, vendors hone their market instincts in rapidly changing environments, showcasing a resilience that reinforces Yiwu's role in the global football merchandise supply chain.

According to the Yiwu sports goods association, nearly 70 percent of all World Cup-related products come from factories in Yiwu. From national flags and horns to footballs, scarves, replica trophies and plush cushions, Yiwu-made products dominate the market.

Yiwu's capacity to scale up production while customizing goods for diverse markets helps mitigate risks associated with tariffs and import restrictions.

As ticket bookings for the 2026 World Cup opened, Yiwu's wholesale markets saw an increase in foreign buyers seeking new business opportunities.

One such buyer is Salah Eddine, a Tunisian distributor with nearly five years of business experience, who visits Yiwu every year to source fresh products.

"We've always trusted the Chinese market," Eddine said. "This year, we pre-ordered 10,000 footballs. It's a strong start to the year."

Data from Yiwu Customs reflects this growing momentum. In the first half of 2025, Yiwu's exports of sports goods and equipment reached 5.86 billion yuan (about 821 million U.S. dollars), a 16.8 percent increase compared to the same period last year despite trade tensions.

Though shifting global dynamics have redirected some orders to Southeast Asia, Yiwu remains confident.

"The volume of World Cup-related orders is expected to pick up in the second half of this year," said Wu Xiaoming, head of the Yiwu sports goods association. "China remains a manufacturing powerhouse for sports goods, and plays an indispensable role in the global industry."

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)