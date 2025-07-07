"World's supermarket" embraces foreign trade talents

Xinhua) 08:35, July 07, 2025

HANGZHOU, July 6 (Xinhua) -- In a city long famed as the "world's supermarket," foreign businesspeople are no longer just visitors -- they are being officially recognized as vital drivers of China's future development.

Yiwu City, a bustling hub in east China's Zhejiang Province that trades with over 230 countries and regions, has launched China's first standardized system for formally certifying foreign trade talents.

The pilot program, launched in June, marks a shift away from traditional talent criteria that focus solely on education or technical credentials, instead rewarding foreign entrepreneurs for their real-world business contributions.

Under the new guidelines, any foreign national with a valid work permit and a registered company in Yiwu can be classified as A or B-level talent if they meet key performance metrics, such as import-export volume, job creation, or long-term local operations.

B-level talent now enjoys two- to four-year work permits, rather than having to renew them annually. At the same time, A-level recognition offers five-year permits, along with priority services and faster approvals.

"Foreign businesses and investors are essential participants in China's modernization," said Wang Liqin, head of the talent and cooperation section at Yiwu's science and technology bureau. "This pilot program offers institutional support for their entrepreneurship and serves as a model of high-quality development in trade and foreign investment."

As of late June, over 609 foreign businesspeople in Yiwu had been certified under the program, part of a community of more than 8,600 foreign work permit holders that makes Yiwu the top city in Zhejiang for foreign employment.

Yiwu's decision to pioneer this reform reflects its long-standing international DNA. On any given day, more than 28,000 foreign merchants work in the city, a density unmatched in most of China.

For Sakhi Brahim, a Moroccan businessman who first learned about China at a Confucius Institute back home, Yiwu represents the ideal place to build a career bridging cultures.

"Foreigners are afraid of miscommunication," he said. "So I decided to be that bridge."

Brahim arrived in Yiwu in 2013 after studying at Beijing International Studies University. He now runs a kitchenware export business while helping Moroccan clients understand the Chinese market and ensuring local suppliers profit.

"The work opportunities here are very good. Even getting a driver's license is easy -- they offer the theory test in Arabic," said Brahim.

Brahim credits the city's infrastructure, openness, and new certification system for creating a foundation of trust. "It shows they recognize our contribution. That trust is why I can succeed here," he said.

Nidal R.A. Sabarneh, who calls himself "Ni Dale" in China -- a name he chose to express his hope that the support and opportunities he finds in China can reach his homeland, Palestine -- also found a professional home in Yiwu.

Born in 1994, he was inspired by his father's trade trips to China and chose to study international economics at Wuhan University, central China's Hubei Province.

He arrived in Yiwu in 2016 and now runs his own company that sells automotive repair tools. His supply network includes over 80 factories across Zhejiang.

"Honestly, if it wasn't Yiwu, a modern, open trade city, I doubt I could get so many factories to work with me," he said.

His products reach 36 countries, with demand rising thanks to China's own booming new energy vehicle exports. Yet for him, Yiwu's greatest advantage is security.

"My home is in a war zone. I've traveled to many countries, and China is the safest place I know. That security is what allows us to do business," he said.

For Dumaru Bishnuprasad, head of the Nepal-China chamber of commerce and industry in Yiwu, Yiwu has been both a business base and a family home for over two decades. He first arrived in 2002, married a local from Ningbo, and is raising three children in China.

"Yiwu is a great platform for foreigners," he said. He pointed to opportunities created by the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and the dedicated China-Nepal railway cooperation.

Bishnuprasad's businesses encompass trade and logistics, with a focus on selling hardware, stationery and footwear. As chamber head, he often mediates disputes between merchants and suppliers. "Ninety percent of problems can be solved inside the chamber," he said.

He also praised Yiwu's attentiveness to foreign families. "I take my parents to local senior centers and dining halls. It's convenient and reassuring," he said.

As Yiwu deepens its role as a testbed for comprehensive trade reforms, officials say the new talent certification system is only the beginning. Future plans include refining criteria, expanding service support, and sharing lessons with other regions in China.

For foreign merchants in Yiwu, the new system is not just about paperwork. It represents a formal invitation to build a lasting life in China -- a place where trade ties turn into personal connections and foreign investment becomes local development.

"Yiwu isn't just a city of small commodities," Bishnuprasad said. "It's a city that really takes care of people."

