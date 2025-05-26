Yiwu Int'l Trade Market offers free language program to merchants

Xinhua) 09:34, May 26, 2025

A merchant takes notes during a language learning session at the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 16, 2025. At 8:40 in the morning, the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu started resonating with shop owners reciting foreign words and texts for a 40-minute learning session. In this 20-day intensive language program, they practiced basic conversations and terms related to shipment schedules, inventories, packaging details, and payment methods.

The free program offers year-round rotating language courses in English, Spanish, Arabic and Mandarin, which have imparted linguistic skills to 500,000 vendors over the past 19 years.

Compared with impersonal translators and translation devices, face-to-face interactions are more preferred by foreign customers. For merchants in Yiwu, the mastery of a foreign language helps not only gain orders, but also provide a broader perspective in expanding trade channels including live-streaming and international social media operations. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

