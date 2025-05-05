Feature: "Being seen in Yiwu" -- A Senegalese businessman's transnational journey hits big screen

DAKAR, May 4 (Xinhua) -- As the film ended and the lights gradually came on, Ababacar Niang, a Senegalese businessman, could hardly contain his excitement after watching his transnational journey to Yiwu City, east China's Zhejiang Province, unfold on the big screen.

The scene took place on Thursday evening, when a film documenting Niang's life in Yiwu premiered at the Grand National Theater in Dakar, the capital of Senegal.

Niang's story is the first episode of the documentary series "Yiwu: A Wonder City." Produced by the China Documentary Research Center at the Communication University of China, the series began filming in 2021 and took nearly four years to complete. Spanning more than a dozen countries and regions, it chronicles the experiences of several foreigners striving to achieve success in Yiwu.

In 2013, Niang arrived in China, full of excitement and hope, seeking reliable suppliers for sports equipment after securing a procurement contract in Senegal. However, the project came to a halt midway due to funding difficulties, leaving him stranded in Yiwu.

Faced with this unexpected setback, Niang chose not to give up. He enrolled in international trade courses, worked hard to improve his language skills, and interned at Chinese companies.

He said that during that period, he worked from dawn till late at night, but never felt bitter -- because "with every step forward, a little more light shone in my heart."

As his experience grew and his network expanded, Niang gradually gained a foothold and founded his own import-export company, aiming to help African traders better connect with Chinese supply chains. He spent much of his time traveling between Chinese cities, sourcing products, negotiating prices, inspecting quality, and even mediating disputes for clients, which earned him the trust of the African business community.

After stabilizing his business, Niang also started a family in China. In his spare time, he began documenting his life in China through videos and writing to offer a genuine glimpse of Yiwu and show how China is viewed through African eyes.

In recent years, Niang began returning to Senegal more frequently, bringing back the knowledge and experiences he gained in China. "That includes an understanding of market rules, a respect for education and hard work, and a pursuit of contracts and efficiency," he explained.

It was against this backdrop that the Chinese documentary team discovered Niang. At first, he assumed it was just an ordinary shoot. But as filming progressed, he gradually realized it was more than just documentation -- it was a moment of "being seen" between different cultures.

The film crew captured him checking inventory in warehouses, coordinating orders at factories, and holding early-morning video calls with clients. These seemingly routine moments were carefully recorded and presented on screen.

At the premiere, Zhang Nan, executive director of the documentary, said filming in Yiwu changed her perspective on trade. "Trade is not just the flow of goods. It is a connection that transcends culture, language, and fate. It builds trust through seemingly small transactions and weaves futures together through daily cooperation," she said.

For Niang, the documentary is a recognition of his years of perseverance. "If this documentary can give young people a little less hesitation and a little more courage, then it has already fulfilled its purpose," he said.

