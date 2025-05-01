China's small commodities hub working to attract global talent

Xinhua) 10:40, May 01, 2025

HANGZHOU, April 30 (Xinhua) -- For Yaser Akeel, a student from Jordan studying at Yiwu Industrial & Commercial College in east China's Zhejiang Province, the future is well within reach.

On April 21, he joined 31 other international students from three local institutions -- Zhejiang Normal University, Jinhua University of Vocational Technology, and his own college -- for a skills training and assessment program for young foreigners held by the city of Yiwu, known as "the world's supermarket."

After a round of on-site evaluations, 18 students earned a specialized vocational certificate in AI applications for international business, becoming the first foreign recipients in China.

"This certificate gives me a lot more confidence in the job market," said Yaser. "It also helps me better understand the path I want to pursue."

Issued by the Yiwu Vocational Skills Appraisal Center, the certificate confirms Yaser's proficiency in international trade and AI applications -- increasingly relevant skills in Yiwu, long known for its massive trinket, textiles and e-commerce-ready goods markets.

"Yiwu may not be a big city," said Yaser. "But it feels incredibly international. Opportunities are everywhere, and life here is easy for foreigners."

In recent years, local governments across China have begun experimenting with new ways to help foreign students stay after graduation -- an elusive goal in a country that hosts hundreds of thousands of them each year.

Most foreign graduates leave the country within months, discouraged by strict visa policies and a shortage of viable job opportunities.

Yiwu, a small but globally connected city in Zhejiang Province, is among the first to try a targeted approach that prioritizes practical skills over nationality to attract foreign talent to work in the trade hub.

As one of the world's leading hubs for small commodities, Yiwu trades with 232 countries and regions, with more than 21,000 foreign merchants from over 100 countries currently living in the city.

"I've felt a real sense of welcome and support here in China," said Assa Dia, a Senegalese student who hopes to stay in Yiwu after graduation. "Yiwu stands out as a city of opportunity, offering fertile ground for both entrepreneurship and careers."

"Foreign professionals are a vital resource," said Wang Guocheng, head of the Yiwu Human Resources and Social Security Bureau. "In a trade-oriented city like ours, they play a key role in connecting Yiwu to the global marketplace."

"As the only city in China undertaking a comprehensive reform of international trade, we have both the capacity and the commitment to attract and support global talent," said Wang.

Wang added that Yiwu is piloting a mechanism that links foreign vocational certification with work permit eligibility, a move that effectively bypasses China's typical requirement of two years' prior work experience for foreign hires.

The city has also introduced a "white list" system, allowing certified foreign talent to apply directly for jobs at approved companies, forming what officials describe as a standardized model of employment through certification.

Officials say more initiatives are in the pipeline, including new credentials in cross-border e-commerce livestreaming and AI-powered design for international trade. The goal is to make Yiwu a destination for skilled professionals from around the world.

"It's easy for foreigners to do business in China -- people are always ready to help," said Mohamed Amine Abdeddayem, a Tunisian student. "Living here feels a lot like being at home."

