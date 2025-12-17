Reliable power supply supports operation of 'world's supermarket'

Foreign merchants purchase toys at the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang province. (Photo/Yang Meiqing)

At 9 a.m., when the Yiwu International Trade Market, the world's largest wholesale market for small commodities located in the city of Yiwu in east China's Zhejiang province, opens, a dynamic crowd quickly fills the space. Digital interactive screens display real-time global order data, while merchants showcase an impressive range of products through livestreaming under bright lighting.

At the Yiwu Global Digital Trade Center, a flagship project of the sixth-generation market, livestreaming setups, smart warehousing systems, and other essential technologies function continuously, supported by seamless 5G connectivity for every transaction. These activities rely on a reliable and uninterrupted power supply.

"We utilize a dual power supply system that covers the entire voltage range. Should one line fail, the system immediately switches to the other," said He Junwei, head of the operations and maintenance department at State Grid Yiwu Power Supply Company. "With millisecond-level fully automated fault handling and an emergency power backup plan based on intelligent, coordinated dispatch, we ensure a consistent and reliable power supply."

"Ensuring a safe, stable, and reliable power supply for the market is a top priority," said Xu Xin, head of the integrated energy division of State Grid Yiwu Power Supply Company.

The company has built an integrated "source-grid-load-storage" project specifically tailored to the market's needs. During the day, solar generation and energy storage discharge provide electricity, while at night, the energy storage system is recharged, and cooling is stored through air-conditioning systems, supporting greener power consumption for merchants.

A foreign merchant interacts with a multi-language AI system with a transparent screen at the Yiwu Global Digital Trade Center, a flagship project of the sixth-generation market of Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang province. (Photo/Wang Yijie)

The services offered by the company are continually expanding, ranging from supporting large commercial complexes to accommodating the flexible needs of small and micro businesses.

Approximately two kilometers from Yiwu International Trade Market, in Jiangbei Xiazhu village, merchant Jin Qingfei operates a hat and scarf business, frequently running livestream late into the night. During large e-commerce sales events, he often runs four livestreams simultaneously, with twenty smartphones and six fill lights in constant use, driving electricity consumption far above typical levels.

To address concerns about the increased power demand for livestreaming, the company conducted an inspection of the village's electricity infrastructure in early 2025, overhauled local distribution lines, and upgraded 25 transformers in the area to increase capacity.

This commitment to a reliable power supply is not unique to Jiangbei Xiazhu village. The company annually expands and upgrades capacity in more than 80 villages and communities with high concentrations of e-commerce livestreaming businesses. In 2025 alone, 83 such projects have been completed.

Yiwu is home to more than 10,000 foreign-invested enterprises. In 2024, Ahmed, a Syrian businessman, planned to open a foreign trade company in Yiwu but faced challenges due to language barriers and concerns about compatibility between his equipment and local power systems. He was assisted by a staff member at a power service center's foreign-language counter, who provided detailed guidance on the necessary documents and facilitated his application. His electricity connection was completed the same day.

Photo shows a crowded night market in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang province. (Photo/Jin Sicheng)

Additionally, the staff member visited his premises to inspect his equipment, identify discrepancies in plug standards, and provide suitable adapters. "The service was warm and efficient. It made me feel truly welcome," Ahmed said.

"We always align our efforts with the needs of urban transformation, striving to be a reliable 'power steward' for Yiwu's trade-driven development," said Lu Xuhang, head of the marketing department at State Grid Yiwu Power Supply Company.

"From customized power solutions for digital trade hubs to personalized services for small e-commerce businesses and reliable electricity plans for international merchants, we are committed to refining our services, ensuring a steady flow of energy to support the ongoing upgrade of the world's supermarket," Lu added.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)