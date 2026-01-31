China's software industry revenues surge 13.2 pct in 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's software industry saw a rapid expansion in 2025, reporting double-digit growth in terms of revenues, latest official data showed.

The total revenues of the sector soared 13.2 percent year on year to more than 15.48 trillion yuan (about 2.22 trillion U.S. dollars) last year, while the total profits climbed 7.3 percent to more than 1.88 trillion yuan, according to data released Friday by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The sub-sector of information technology services raked in 10.64 trillion yuan of revenues in 2025, up 14.7 percent year on year. Specifically, the combined revenues of cloud computing and big data services rose 13.6 percent to 1.62 trillion yuan.

The data also showed that revenues from products and services related to information security reached 223.5 billion yuan, growing 6.7 percent year on year.

