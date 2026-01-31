China's software industry revenues surge 13.2 pct in 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's software industry saw a rapid expansion in 2025, reporting double-digit growth in terms of revenues, latest official data showed.
The total revenues of the sector soared 13.2 percent year on year to more than 15.48 trillion yuan (about 2.22 trillion U.S. dollars) last year, while the total profits climbed 7.3 percent to more than 1.88 trillion yuan, according to data released Friday by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
The sub-sector of information technology services raked in 10.64 trillion yuan of revenues in 2025, up 14.7 percent year on year. Specifically, the combined revenues of cloud computing and big data services rose 13.6 percent to 1.62 trillion yuan.
The data also showed that revenues from products and services related to information security reached 223.5 billion yuan, growing 6.7 percent year on year.
Photos
- Early cherry blossoms attract birds as spring approaches in Xiamen, SE China's Fujian Province
- Starry sky, aurora observed in NE China's Heilongjiang
- In pics: Beautiful scenery of Ranwu Lake in SW China's Xizang after snow
- Butterfly orchids in C China's Zhengzhou ready to adorn homes for Spring Festival
Related Stories
- National Exploration Geophysics Competition for College Students held in China's Shandong
- China's software, IT service industry sees double-digit growth in revenue, profits
- China's software, IT service industry sees double-digit growth in revenue, profits
- China's software industry expands in first 2 months
- China's software sector reports expansion in first 11 months
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.