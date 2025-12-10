National Exploration Geophysics Competition for College Students held in China's Shandong
Contestants take part in the National Exploration Geophysics Competition for College Students at China University of Petroleum in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 9, 2025. The competition opened here on Dec. 7 and will last until Dec. 11, with 128 teams from 38 colleges competing in software development and application. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
