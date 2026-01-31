Spring Festival lantern show kicks off in Guangzhou
People visit the 2026 Guangzhou Spring Festival lantern show in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 30, 2026. The event kicked off at the Yuexiu Park in Guangzhou on Friday, featuring 85 groups of distinctive lantern displays scattered throughout the ten major tourist areas of the entire park, and will last until March, 8. (Xinhua/Wang Ruiping)
People visit the 2026 Guangzhou Spring Festival lantern show in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 30, 2026. The event kicked off at the Yuexiu Park in Guangzhou on Friday, featuring 85 groups of distinctive lantern displays scattered throughout the ten major tourist areas of the entire park, and will last until March, 8. (Xinhua/Wang Ruiping)
This photo taken on Jan. 30, 2026 shows a scene of the 2026 Guangzhou Spring Festival lantern show in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The event kicked off at the Yuexiu Park in Guangzhou on Friday, featuring 85 groups of distinctive lantern displays scattered throughout the ten major tourist areas of the entire park, and will last until March, 8. (Xinhua/Wang Ruiping)
This photo taken on Jan. 30, 2026 shows a set of lanterns inspired by the Chinese zodiac horse during the 2026 Guangzhou Spring Festival lantern show in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The event kicked off at the Yuexiu Park in Guangzhou on Friday, featuring 85 groups of distinctive lantern displays scattered throughout the ten major tourist areas of the entire park, and will last until March, 8. (Xinhua/Wang Ruiping)
This photo taken on Jan. 30, 2026 shows a view of the 2026 Guangzhou Spring Festival lantern show in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The event kicked off at the Yuexiu Park in Guangzhou on Friday, featuring 85 groups of distinctive lantern displays scattered throughout the ten major tourist areas of the entire park, and will last until March, 8. (Xinhua/Wang Ruiping)
People watch a Cantonese opera performance during the 2026 Guangzhou Spring Festival lantern show in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 30, 2026. The event kicked off at the Yuexiu Park in Guangzhou on Friday, featuring 85 groups of distinctive lantern displays scattered throughout the ten major tourist areas of the entire park, and will last until March, 8. (Xinhua/Wang Ruiping)
Photos
- Early cherry blossoms attract birds as spring approaches in Xiamen, SE China's Fujian Province
- Starry sky, aurora observed in NE China's Heilongjiang
- In pics: Beautiful scenery of Ranwu Lake in SW China's Xizang after snow
- Butterfly orchids in C China's Zhengzhou ready to adorn homes for Spring Festival
Related Stories
- China expects record-high passenger trips during 2026 Spring Festival travel rush
- People across China make preparations for upcoming Spring Festival
- Spring Festival shopping market opens in Dingxi City, NW China's Gansu
- Jordanian university celebrates upcoming Chinese Spring Festival
- Passenger trips reach 513 million during Spring Festival travel rush
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.