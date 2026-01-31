Spring Festival lantern show kicks off in Guangzhou

Xinhua) 09:27, January 31, 2026

People visit the 2026 Guangzhou Spring Festival lantern show in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 30, 2026. The event kicked off at the Yuexiu Park in Guangzhou on Friday, featuring 85 groups of distinctive lantern displays scattered throughout the ten major tourist areas of the entire park, and will last until March, 8. (Xinhua/Wang Ruiping)

People visit the 2026 Guangzhou Spring Festival lantern show in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 30, 2026. The event kicked off at the Yuexiu Park in Guangzhou on Friday, featuring 85 groups of distinctive lantern displays scattered throughout the ten major tourist areas of the entire park, and will last until March, 8. (Xinhua/Wang Ruiping)

This photo taken on Jan. 30, 2026 shows a scene of the 2026 Guangzhou Spring Festival lantern show in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The event kicked off at the Yuexiu Park in Guangzhou on Friday, featuring 85 groups of distinctive lantern displays scattered throughout the ten major tourist areas of the entire park, and will last until March, 8. (Xinhua/Wang Ruiping)

This photo taken on Jan. 30, 2026 shows a set of lanterns inspired by the Chinese zodiac horse during the 2026 Guangzhou Spring Festival lantern show in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The event kicked off at the Yuexiu Park in Guangzhou on Friday, featuring 85 groups of distinctive lantern displays scattered throughout the ten major tourist areas of the entire park, and will last until March, 8. (Xinhua/Wang Ruiping)

This photo taken on Jan. 30, 2026 shows a view of the 2026 Guangzhou Spring Festival lantern show in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The event kicked off at the Yuexiu Park in Guangzhou on Friday, featuring 85 groups of distinctive lantern displays scattered throughout the ten major tourist areas of the entire park, and will last until March, 8. (Xinhua/Wang Ruiping)

People watch a Cantonese opera performance during the 2026 Guangzhou Spring Festival lantern show in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 30, 2026. The event kicked off at the Yuexiu Park in Guangzhou on Friday, featuring 85 groups of distinctive lantern displays scattered throughout the ten major tourist areas of the entire park, and will last until March, 8. (Xinhua/Wang Ruiping)

